ACCESS HEALTH CT ANNOUNCES JUNE ENROLLMENT FAIRS TO ASSIST HUSKY HEALTH CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY MEDICAID UNWINDING

These free, in-person events will take place in Meriden, Norwich and Waterbury

HARTFORD, Conn. (May 24, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced it will host three free, in-person enrollment fairs in June to help HUSKY Health enrollees who have been affected by recent legislation. HUSKY Health is Connecticut’s Medicaid program. The events will take place in Meriden, Norwich and Waterbury.

Medicaid Unwinding is a term the federal government is using to describe the process of resuming the regular annual review of households for Medicaid eligibility after a three-year hiatus during COVID. The eligibility redetermination process resumed April 1. The Medicaid Unwinding process will be taking place over a 12-month period.

Connecticut residents who remain eligible for HUSKY Health will likely be automatically reenrolled; those who need to take action will receive mail with instructions about when they need to take action.

Connecticut residents who are no longer eligible for HUSKY Health may become eligible for other no-or low-cost health coverage available through AHCT. Other options include the Covered Connecticut Program, which provides no-cost coverage for eligible residents, or a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) through AHCT, which is often available at a lower cost to residents if they qualify for subsidies. Those that need to choose a new health coverage option may enroll before the end of their Medicaid coverage to avoid a gap in coverage, and also will have 120 days to enroll after the loss of Medicaid coverage.

