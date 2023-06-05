Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

ACCESS HEALTH CT ANNOUNCES JUNE ENROLLMENT FAIRS TO ASSIST HUSKY HEALTH CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY MEDICAID UNWINDING

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 5, 2023

These free, in-person events will take place in Meriden, Norwich and Waterbury

HARTFORD, Conn. (May 24, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced it will host three free, in-person enrollment fairs in June to help HUSKY Health enrollees who have been affected by recent legislation. HUSKY Health is Connecticut’s Medicaid program. The events will take place in Meriden, Norwich and Waterbury.

Medicaid Unwinding is a term the federal government is using to describe the process of resuming the regular annual review of households for Medicaid eligibility after a three-year hiatus during COVID. The eligibility redetermination process resumed April 1. The Medicaid Unwinding process will be taking place over a 12-month period.

Connecticut residents who remain eligible for HUSKY Health will likely be automatically reenrolled; those who need to take action will receive mail with instructions about when they need to take action.

Connecticut residents who are no longer eligible for HUSKY Health may become eligible for other no-or low-cost health coverage available through AHCT. Other options include the Covered Connecticut Program, which provides no-cost coverage for eligible residents, or a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) through AHCT, which is often available at a lower cost to residents if they qualify for subsidies. Those that need to choose a new health coverage option may enroll before the end of their Medicaid coverage to avoid a gap in coverage, and also will have 120 days to enroll after the loss of Medicaid coverage.

This press release was made possible by:

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES RENTAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE FOR PARTICIPANTS OF CAREERCONNECT

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Legislation Aimed to Decrease Consumer Energy Rates

May 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

$70 MILLION DISTRIBUTED FOR BONUS PAYMENTS TO CHILD CARE WORKERS

May 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Pedestrian Down On I-95

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES RENTAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE FOR PARTICIPANTS OF CAREERCONNECT

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Southport News: Overpass Struck

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ACCESS HEALTH CT ANNOUNCES JUNE ENROLLMENT FAIRS TO ASSIST HUSKY HEALTH CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY MEDICAID UNWINDING

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick