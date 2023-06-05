GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES RENTAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE FOR PARTICIPANTS OF CAREERCONNECT

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is designating $30 million of federal COVID-19 relief funding that Connecticut received to make rental assistance stipends available for qualifying participants of CareerConneCT, the state’s signature workforce training program, as well as individuals participating in other federal-funded training programs.

Administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, CareerConneCT connects jobseekers with free, short-term job training programs that provide them with the skills needed to obtain employment in several high-demand sectors, such as manufacturing, information technology, health care, infrastructure and clean energy, commercial driving, and more. The program collaborates directly with Connecticut employers who are seeking to hire, giving participants an opportunity to directly connect with available job openings.

Participants in CareerConneCT also receive free supportive services while in training, including transportation, childcare, and housing. The rental assistance stipends will augment these supports, providing qualifying participants with between three to nine months of assistance, with a maximum of $15,000 per household. To qualify, participants must have a household income of 80% of the area median income (AMI). These one-time funds are limited, and anyone interested in participating is encouraged to enroll in CareerConneCT and apply for the stipends as soon as possible.

To enroll in CareerConneCT, jobseekers should register online at portal.ct.gov/careerconnect. Applicants will be matched with a case manager, who can apply for the rental assistance stipends on the participant’s behalf, in addition to connecting them to the appropriate training and additional supports. The stipends will be disbursed to eligible participants three months at a time base on prospective rent (not back rent) and are intended for those who are participating in the job training programs. Participants must have a landlord/rental lease and cannot be subleasing.

Governor Lamont said, “There are employers throughout Connecticut right now who want to hire and are in need of workers trained with specific skills. We created CareerConneCT with the goal of helping jobseekers obtain the skills necessary to fill available job openings, which can lead to a long-lasting, good-paying career. Housing and workforce are a natural pairing, and making rental assistance stipends available as part of this job training program will remove some of the barriers that prevent people from fully participating in the workforce.”

Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer Dr. Kelli Vallieres said, “Many CareerConneCT participants face multiple obstacles to participating in training programs. The rental assistance stipends will enable us to support more CareerConneCT participants with housing supports that many of our participants need to successfully complete training programs that put them on a path to meet their career aspirations. The stipends also free up existing CareerConneCT funding so that we can provide individuals with additional supports that will help them successfully complete training and attain meaningful employment and serve additional participants.”

Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said, “The Department of Housing is committed to making sure people have stable housing while they are in workforce training because it is critical to expanding the workforce in Connecticut. Through this partnership with CareerConneCT, the Department of Housing is able to directly assist participants whose housing is insecure, so they can focus on their training without worrying about how they’ll pay their rent.”