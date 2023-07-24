Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: 8 Year-Old Hit In A Shootout

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 24, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 11:07 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a notification from ShotSpotter for the 300th block of Orchard Street. Bridgeport Police and AMR (Ambulance) were sent to the location. According to reports from the scene, two unidentified individuals were firing guns at each other, and unfortunately, an 8-year-old child was accidentally grazed by a bullet near their ear. The child was taken to the hospital, but the injury is not life-threatening. The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident.

