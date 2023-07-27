Westport Cooling

PREPARE FOR EXTREME HEAT OVER NEXT SEVERAL DAYS

(WESTPORT)— The Westport Office of Emergency Management is advising residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the extreme temperatures that are forecast to impact the state beginning Wednesday, July 26th at 8:00am. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for most of the state through Sunday, July 30th at 8:00am.

Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat is encouraged to visit their nearest cooling center. The following cooling centers are open in Westport:

Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Avenue

Mon- Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm

Closed on Sat & Sun

MoCa Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

Mon-Fri 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road

Tues – Thurs 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Fri – Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sun 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane

Tues – Fri 5:30 am – 9:00 pm

Sat-Sun 7:00 am – 6:00 pm

Westport Museum for History and Culture, 25 Avery Place

Tues – Sat 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Closed on Sun & Mon

“As the temperature increases over the next few days, it’s important for everyone to take necessary precautions, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures,” said Emergency Management Director Nick Marsan.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:

Stay cool: Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Stay Hydrated: Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.