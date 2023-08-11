Bridgeport News: 29 Shots Fired – One Person Hit – Goes Unreported

Special thanks to our viewers who let us know about the shootout on Wood Avenue otherwise it would have gone unreported by the city officials.

Police said: “On August 10, 2023, at approximately 3:50 am ShotSpotter alerted to (29) rounds discharged near the intersection of Park Avene and Wood Avenue. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire. Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene but were unable to locate a victim. Area hospitals checked clear. Multiple items of value were collected and submitted into evidence.

At approximately 10:00 am a victim presented himself at a residence within the 1100 block of Park Avenue. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. The victim, identified as a 22-year-old Bridgeport man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Migdalia Ayala, at 203-581-5259. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.”