Shooting Inside Bridgeport Hospital Goes UNREPORTED.

Aug 11, 2023

Shooting Inside Bridgeport Hospital Goes UNREPORTED.

A viewer contacted me today about a shooting in Bridgeport Hospital: “Last night – August 10, 2023, at 630 pm. A 36-year-old woman entered the front lobby of Bridgeport Hospital as a visitor. She had a loaded gun which she was attempting to hide when she accidentally shot herself in the leg”.

Police confirmed this only after I asked them, they said: “Last night, in the area of the 200 block of Grant Street (Hospital) around 1902hrs a caller stated they heard one shot fired in the lobby of the hospital. Shortly after hospital staff states that someone shot themselves in the leg (non-life threatening. It appeared to be a self-inflecting gunshot wound. Arrestee: Yolonda Alvarez 12-5-86(DOB). Charged with breach of peace and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Bond set to $250.00. No photo available at this time”.

Apparently, we need to know about the crime for the officials to confirm or deny it. This will continue to happen if YOU let it.

