Bridgeport News: Assault– At 9:43 PM on Thursday, August 17th, an individual called 911 to report

that they had been attacked by a black man with a bald head and glasses. The victim stated that they had been stabbed with an unknown object. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are currently conducting a search for the person responsible for the incident. As of now, no additional information is available.

Post navigation