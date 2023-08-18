Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Assault

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 18, 2023

Bridgeport News: Assault– At 9:43 PM on Thursday, August 17th, an individual called 911 to report
that they had been attacked by a black man with a bald head and glasses. The victim stated that they had been stabbed with an unknown object. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are currently conducting a search for the person responsible for the incident. As of now, no additional information is available.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Press Release – Bridgeport Police Chief’s Pension Cut In Half

Aug 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Flooded Streets

Aug 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Aug 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Press Release – Bridgeport Police Chief’s Pension Cut In Half

Aug 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

I-95 Crash

Aug 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Assault

Aug 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Flooded Streets

Aug 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick