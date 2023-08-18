Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Press Release – Bridgeport Police Chief’s Pension Cut In Half

Aug 18, 2023

A judge has upheld the decision to reduce former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando “A.J.” Perez’s pension by 50 percent due to his involvement in cheating on the 2018 police chief’s exam and lying to the FBI about it. The judge emphasized that the facts were clear regarding Perez’s intentional actions and their negative impact on the public trust and fair evaluation processes. Despite pleas from Perez’s wife, a portion of the reduced pension will still be allocated to her. Perez’s lawyer attempted to challenge the order, claiming misunderstandings, but the judge maintained the clarity of the original ruling. Perez and the city’s former personnel director, David Dunn, were both sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI, leading to the reduction of their pensions.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

