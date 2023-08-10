Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

CARJACKING ARREST

Aug 10, 2023

#Norwalk CT–On June 19, 2023, at 5:47pm, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of a carjacking at 580 Main Avenue. Arriving Patrol Division Officers located the victim, who had been shot in the leg during the incident. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle and suspect description were relayed to area police departments. A short time later the vehicle and the suspect were taken into custody on unrelated charges by the Danbury Police Department.

Danbury Police Department.

Norwalk Police Detectives assumed the investigation and quickly determined that the suspect had entered the victim’s vehicle with a firearm and instructed the victim to drive. While driving, a struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim in the leg. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle, at which time the suspect fled the area in her car. As a result of their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Deonte Sayles. On August 9, 2023, detectives arrested Sayles at the Stamford Superior Court. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or by email nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

Arrested: Deonte Sayles, 27, of Wood Avenue Bridgeport, CT.

Charges: Assault 1st, Robbery 1st, Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Bond: $750,000

