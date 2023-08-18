Narcotics Arrest

During May 2023, the Special Services Division began receiving information that Joshua Powell was

selling large quantities of powder and crack cocaine that contained fentanyl within the City of Norwalk.

An investigation was initiated into Powell’s narcotics trafficking enterprise. Over the next several

months, investigators made several controlled narcotics purchases from Powell. As a result of their

investigation, five arrest warrants were issued for Powell charging him with sale of a controlled

substance.

On August 10, 2023, at 7:30pm, officers from the Special Services Division observed Powell on Main

Street. As Officers approached, he attempted to discard cocaine. Powell was taken into custody without

incident. The cocaine seized during the arrest field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Arrested: Joshua Powell, 30 of Stamford

Charges: Sale of Narcotics and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bond: $100,000

Warrant charges: Five counts of Sale of Narcotics and Possession of Controlled Substance

Bond: $750,000