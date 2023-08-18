Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Narcotics Arrest

ByAlex

Aug 18, 2023

During May 2023, the Special Services Division began receiving information that Joshua Powell was
selling large quantities of powder and crack cocaine that contained fentanyl within the City of Norwalk.
An investigation was initiated into Powell’s narcotics trafficking enterprise. Over the next several
months, investigators made several controlled narcotics purchases from Powell. As a result of their
investigation, five arrest warrants were issued for Powell charging him with sale of a controlled
substance.
On August 10, 2023, at 7:30pm, officers from the Special Services Division observed Powell on Main
Street. As Officers approached, he attempted to discard cocaine. Powell was taken into custody without
incident. The cocaine seized during the arrest field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Arrested: Joshua Powell, 30 of Stamford
Charges: Sale of Narcotics and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Bond: $100,000

Warrant charges: Five counts of Sale of Narcotics and Possession of Controlled Substance
Bond: $750,000

