Norwalk

Norwalk News: Child Porn Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

Aug 20, 2023

Aug 20, 2023

#Norwalk CTOn August 15, 2023, Norwalk Police Detectives from the Special Victims Unit served an arrest warrant on David M Rosenfield for Possession of Child Pornography in the First Degree. The arrest was the culmination of an extensive and detailed investigation into Rosenfield, by investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies. During the investigation, evidence was collected via search and seizure warrants and thoroughly analyzed, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Rosenfield. Rosenfield was arrested at his Norwalk residence and transported to the Norwalk Police Department for processing.

Arrested: David M Rosenfield, 68, of Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

Charges: Possession of Child Pornography 1st Degree

Bond: $75,000

Court date: 8-31-23

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000, and via the methods below.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

