Norwalk News: Child Porn Arrest

#Norwalk CTOn August 15, 2023, Norwalk Police Detectives from the Special Victims Unit served an arrest warrant on David M Rosenfield for Possession of Child Pornography in the First Degree. The arrest was the culmination of an extensive and detailed investigation into Rosenfield, by investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies. During the investigation, evidence was collected via search and seizure warrants and thoroughly analyzed, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Rosenfield. Rosenfield was arrested at his Norwalk residence and transported to the Norwalk Police Department for processing.

Arrested: David M Rosenfield, 68, of Belden Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

Charges: Possession of Child Pornography 1st Degree

Bond: $75,000

Court date: 8-31-23

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000, and via the methods below.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)