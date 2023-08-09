Norwalk News: Attempted Kidnapping

On 8-6-23 at 5:21PM, Norwalk Police patrol officers responded to a report of a man that tried to take a child out of a vehicle parked in front of 28 Bouton Street. The complainant told police that once she unbuckled the child’s seatbelt in the rear of the vehicle, an unknown man reached into the vehicle and began to remove the child from the car. The complainant stated that she was able to hold onto the child preventing the man from taking the child. The complainant reported that the

man then asked if she wanted to sell the child and offered the complainant money.

The complainant then drove away and called police, providing the suspect’s description. Responding officers quickly located a man that matched the given description, who was slurring his words and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The individual was then identified by the complainant as the man that attempted to take the child.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Jose Domingo. He was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Arrested: Jose Domingo, 37, of Oak St., Norwalk, CT

Charges: Risk of Injury to a Child, Possession of Controlled Substance, Breach of Peace 2nd degree, and Kidnapping 2nd degree

Bond: $150,000

Court date: 8-21-23

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000, and via the methods below.