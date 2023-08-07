Norwalk News: Gun/Drug Charges

#Norwalk CT–On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 10:49 PM, a Norwalk Police Officer conducting high visibility patrol at 30 Day Street, was notified of a suspicious vehicle in the parking garage of building “E”. Patrol Officers approached the vehicle to investigate, and noticed a GLOCK 9mm handgun on the driver’s floorboard of the vehicle, accompanied by a 33 round high-capacity magazine. Officers also found

Oxycodone in the vehicle. The driver resisted arrest as Officers attempted to take him into custody, and was transported to Police Headquarters for processing.

Arrested: Scullark, Dontae Jayden, 20, of 11 Norden Place #10, Norwalk, CT

Charges: Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Bond: $75,000

Court date: 8-21-23

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000, and via

the methods below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)