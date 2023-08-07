Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Gun/Drug Charges

Aug 7, 2023

#Norwalk CT–On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 10:49 PM, a Norwalk Police Officer conducting high visibility patrol at 30 Day Street, was notified of a suspicious vehicle in the parking garage of building “E”. Patrol Officers approached the vehicle to investigate, and noticed a GLOCK 9mm handgun on the driver’s floorboard of the vehicle, accompanied by a 33 round high-capacity magazine. Officers also found
Oxycodone in the vehicle. The driver resisted arrest as Officers attempted to take him into custody, and was transported to Police Headquarters for processing.
Arrested: Scullark, Dontae Jayden, 20, of 11 Norden Place #10, Norwalk, CT
Charges: Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Bond: $75,000
Court date: 8-21-23

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000, and via
the methods below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,
followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

