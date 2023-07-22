Norwalk News: Fatal Accident – Witnesses Sought

#Norwalk CT– On July 21, 2023, at 9:58 p.m. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of an accident involving a car and a moped at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue. Norwalk Police Officers responded to the scene and located two vehicles, a moped and an Infiniti SUV.

The operator of the moped was transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries and was later pronounced deceased at Norwalk Hospital. The operator of the second vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Any persons that witnessed the accident or have any information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, by calling 203-854-3035, or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left using any of the three methods listed below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,