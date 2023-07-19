Norwalk News: 2 Arrested In Home Invasion

On the morning of July 12, 2023, two Norwalk residents were taken into custody following their involvement in several cases of burglary, robbery, and home invasion.

On May 22, 2023, a residence on Lexington Avenue was burglarized, cash was taken, and a television and other items were damaged. A report was filed with the Norwalk Police Department on the following day. On May 24, 2023, a home invasion occurred at the same address and was reported to investigators the next day. During this incident, two men entered the residence, and cash was taken at gunpoint, as well as a jacket. Detective Nyquist assumed the investigation of both incidents and worked quickly to develop leads and identify suspects. On July 8, 2023, a second home invasion occurred at the same address and was reported immediately after. During this incident, two suspects entered the home, one armed with a

handgun and cash were taken after the victim was struck in the head with a handgun.

Detective Ribisl was assigned to the July 8 incident.

Investigators Nyquist and Ribisl quickly identified that one of the suspects was involved in both home invasions. Their month-long intensive work on the separate cases resulted in search warrants and arrest warrants for the two identified suspects, Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio Nunez and Aneudy Martinez. The arrest and search warrants were executed during the early morning hours of July 12, 2023, by the Norwalk Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Tactical Response

Team, at the two respective residences of the suspects. This investigation remains open and active, and the investigators request that anyone with information contact them directly.

Detective Matthew Nyquist can be reached at (203)854-3034 and Detective Richard Ribisl can be reached at (203)854-3181. Information can also be shared anonymously using one of the three methods listed at the bottom of this press release.

Arrested: Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio-Nunez, 18, of 261 Ely Avenue, Norwalk

Bond: $350,000

• Case 23-29763

o Burglary 3rd/Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd

o Criminal Mischief 3rd/Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 3rd

• Case 23-30208

o Home Invasion/Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

o Robbery 1st/Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st

o Larceny 3rd/Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd

o Intimidation of a Witness/Conspiracy to Commit Intimidation of a Witness

• Case 23-39987

o Home Invasion/Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Arrested: Aneudy Martinez, 22, of 111 Lexington Avenue, Norwalk

Bond: $25,000

• Case 23-29763

o Burglary 3rd/Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd

o Criminal Mischief 3rd/Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 3rd

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111