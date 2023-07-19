Norwalk News: Nicotine Fit

Gas Station Robbery Arrests

Norwalk Police Officers locate and arrest a robbery suspect within 30 minutes of receiving the 911 call for help.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch received a call advising that a black male had just entered a gas station on Connecticut Avenue displaying a knife, demanded cigarettes and a lighter, then left the store on foot. Norwalk Police Officers discovered that there were unlocked doors in a commercial building nearby, prompting a check within. Officers quickly discovered suspect Sean Hassan Jarrett, who was immediately taken into custody. Witnesses to the robbery confirmed that Jarrett was the individual seen in the

gas station. Jarrett was transported to Norwalk Police Department where he was charged and held on bond. No persons were injured during this incident.

Arrested: Sean Hassan Jarrett, 29, of 100 South Main Street, Norwalk.

Bond: $150,000

Charges: Robbery 1, Criminal Trespass 1, Larceny 6, Threatening 2