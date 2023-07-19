Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Nicotine Fit

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 19, 2023

Gas Station Robbery Arrests

Norwalk Police Officers locate and arrest a robbery suspect within 30 minutes of receiving the 911 call for help.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 8:24 p.m., Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch received a call advising that a black male had just entered a gas station on Connecticut Avenue displaying a knife, demanded cigarettes and a lighter, then left the store on foot. Norwalk Police Officers discovered that there were unlocked doors in a commercial building nearby, prompting a check within. Officers quickly discovered suspect Sean Hassan Jarrett, who was immediately taken into custody. Witnesses to the robbery confirmed that Jarrett was the individual seen in the

gas station. Jarrett was transported to Norwalk Police Department where he was charged and held on bond. No persons were injured during this incident.

Arrested: Sean Hassan Jarrett, 29, of 100 South Main Street, Norwalk.

Bond: $150,000

Charges: Robbery 1, Criminal Trespass 1, Larceny 6, Threatening 2

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: 2 Arrested In Home Invasion

Jul 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

Jul 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Stratford News: KIDNAPPING ARREST

Jul 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: 2 Arrested In Home Invasion

Jul 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Nicotine Fit

Jul 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

Jul 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Driver Of Truck That Leaked Human Waste on I-95 Causing A Pile Up Arrested

Jul 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick