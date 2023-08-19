New York Man Arrested in Westport for Identity Theft and Personal Information Trafficking

On October 4, 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complainant

reported that they had a check fraudulently altered and cashed. The complainant provided the

basic information of the incident, and the case was turned over the Detective Bureau. Through

Law Enforcement sharing Westport Detectives were advised that Wilton Police had arrested Mr.

Licona in September 2022 for similar financial crimes. At the time of his arrest, a laptop and cell

phones were seized. Search warrants were executed on these devices and evidence from our

larceny case was located on his electronic devices. An arrest warrant was signed and on August

3, 2023, Westport Detectives responded to Westchester Correctional Center and arrested Mr.

Licona. He was transported to Westport Police Department where he was charged with the

above crimes and released on a court set bond of $75,000.00

ARRESTED: Francisco-Licona, Henry

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: New York, NY

CHARGES: Illegal Possession Personal Information

Identity Theft 1st

Illegal Trafficking in Personal Information

BOND: $75,000.00