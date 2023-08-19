New York Man Arrested in Westport for Identity Theft and Personal Information Trafficking

On October 4, 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complainant
reported that they had a check fraudulently altered and cashed. The complainant provided the
basic information of the incident, and the case was turned over the Detective Bureau. Through
Law Enforcement sharing Westport Detectives were advised that Wilton Police had arrested Mr.
Licona in September 2022 for similar financial crimes. At the time of his arrest, a laptop and cell
phones were seized. Search warrants were executed on these devices and evidence from our
larceny case was located on his electronic devices. An arrest warrant was signed and on August
3, 2023, Westport Detectives responded to Westchester Correctional Center and arrested Mr.
Licona. He was transported to Westport Police Department where he was charged with the
above crimes and released on a court set bond of $75,000.00
ARRESTED: Francisco-Licona, Henry
AGE: 27
RESIDENCE: New York, NY
CHARGES: Illegal Possession Personal Information
Identity Theft 1st
Illegal Trafficking in Personal Information
BOND: $75,000.00