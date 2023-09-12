Bridgeport Homicides 19&20

On September 12, 2023, at approximately 2:45 am Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Carleton Avenue. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 21-year-old Ansonia man lying face down in the street in front of 30 Carleton Avenue. The victim appeared to be suffering from a critical gunshot wound(s). Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

A short time later, Officers observed a 30-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in a driveway located on the south side of 30 Carleton Avenue. This victim also appeared to be suffering from critical gunshot wounds. Medics transported the 30-year-old victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation. They are being assisted by Detectives from the Forensic Identification Unit. The Detective Bureau is currently in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and notifying next of kin. The preliminary investigation suggests this was a mutual assault between the two deceased parties and is an isolated incident. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Thomas Harper, at 203-581-5239. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.