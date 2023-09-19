Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport News: Radioactive Incident

Sep 18, 2023

2023-09-18@8:30pm–#Westport CT– A Fairfield assistant chief was returning from a call on I-95 when alarms went off in his vehicle alerting him to levels of radiation. He isolated it to a Ryder Truck and was able to get the truck to park at Sherwood Island State Park. Department of Energy & Environmental Protection Agents were called to the park along with state police. After a short period of time, they found the radiation with acceptable levels. The truck was carrying medical supplies which may have caused the activation. The truck is being cited for a number of violations including improper placard of hazardous materials.

