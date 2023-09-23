Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Robot Fighting In Norwalk

Sep 23, 2023

Last month NHRL invited DoingItLocal to its summer competition which will lead to their Final Botdown on September 30th and World Chapionship on November 11. Their facilities are located at 165 Water Street in Norwalk.

My biggest takeaway from the event was just how entertaining and affordable it is to bring the family. Just $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Even their VIP tickets at $50 are a bargain especially when you consider its all-day entertainment. Our guide Matt was enthusiastic about the sport and was very patient during some technical difficulties I was encountering! National Havoc Robot League (NHRL) robots are in the 3 to 30-pound weight category whereas Battlebots robots can weigh as much as 250 pounds! The bots go head-to-head in an enclosed cage with the goal of knocking each other out of commission. NHRL provides a safe, fun environment for the builders as well as the spectators. They foster an environment to encourages engineering and robotic skill sets for future careers for middle school and high school students. According to their website, “We’re working to remove barriers to entry so we can create more opportunities that ensure anyone interested in STEM, robotics, and engineering has a chance to participate. We are committing $2,000,000 to charitable giving this year across the two distinct initiatives”.

As I said, this is an all-day event but food trucks are available as well as drinks are available for purchase. I can’t recommend this family-friendly event enough! Visit their website at www.nhrl.io to find out more and to purchase tickets.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

