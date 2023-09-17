Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: 3 Shot Overnight

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 17, 2023

#Norwalk CT–On September 16, 2023, at 10:12 p.m. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call

regarding a person who had been shot at 261 Ely Avenue. Patrol Division Officers arrived within two minutes and located two victims. Officers provided medical aid to a male victim who had been shot in the back and a female victim who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. A third victim, who sustained a gunshot injury to the foot arrived at Norwalk Hospital by private vehicle a short time later. Detectives assumed the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at (203) 854-3183 or

LTaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

