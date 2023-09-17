Norwalk News: 3 Shot Overnight

#Norwalk CT–On September 16, 2023, at 10:12 p.m. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call

regarding a person who had been shot at 261 Ely Avenue. Patrol Division Officers arrived within two minutes and located two victims. Officers provided medical aid to a male victim who had been shot in the back and a female victim who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. A third victim, who sustained a gunshot injury to the foot arrived at Norwalk Hospital by private vehicle a short time later. Detectives assumed the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at (203) 854-3183 or

LTaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com