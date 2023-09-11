Norwalk News: Stalking Arrest

On September 7, 2023, Alexander King turned himself in at police headquarters on an

active arrest warrant which charged him with Electronic Stalking.

The arrest stemmed from an incident reported on July 4, 2023. A victim located a GPS

and listening device on the ground next to their vehicle in a residential driveway. The

victim had recently ended a relationship with King. Patrol Division Officers prepared a

search warrant to attempt to identify the owner of the GPS and secure its contents.

Due to the complex nature of the case, the Detective Bureau assisted and through their

combined efforts King was found to be the one who affixed the device to the victim’s

vehicle. As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for King.

Arrested: Alexander King, 31 of 790 East Branch Avenue, Brewster, NY

Charges: Electronic Stalking

Bond: $30,000