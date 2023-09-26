Shooting Incident

On September 16, 2023, at 10:12 p.m. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call
regarding a person who had been shot at 261 Ely Avenue. Patrol Division Officers arrived within
two-minutes and located two victims. Officers provided medical aid to a male victim who had
been shot in the back, and a female victim who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were
transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. A third victim, who sustained a gunshot injury to
the foot arrived at Norwalk Hospital by private vehicle a short time later. Detectives assumed the
investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Anyone who witnessed
the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at (203) 854-3183 or
LTaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed
by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)