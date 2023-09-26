Shooting Incident

On September 16, 2023, at 10:12 p.m. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call

regarding a person who had been shot at 261 Ely Avenue. Patrol Division Officers arrived within

two-minutes and located two victims. Officers provided medical aid to a male victim who had

been shot in the back, and a female victim who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were

transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. A third victim, who sustained a gunshot injury to

the foot arrived at Norwalk Hospital by private vehicle a short time later. Detectives assumed the

investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Anyone who witnessed

the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at (203) 854-3183 or

LTaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed

by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)