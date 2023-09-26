Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Shooting Incident

ByAlex

Sep 26, 2023

On September 16, 2023, at 10:12 p.m. Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call
regarding a person who had been shot at 261 Ely Avenue. Patrol Division Officers arrived within
two-minutes and located two victims. Officers provided medical aid to a male victim who had
been shot in the back, and a female victim who had been shot in the arm. Both victims were
transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. A third victim, who sustained a gunshot injury to
the foot arrived at Norwalk Hospital by private vehicle a short time later. Detectives assumed the
investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Anyone who witnessed
the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at (203) 854-3183 or
LTaylor@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed

by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Stabbing Arrest

Sep 27, 2023 Alex
Entertainment Norwalk

Robot Fighting In Norwalk

Sep 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: 3 Shot Overnight

Sep 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Somethings Burnin…

Sep 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Stabbing Arrest

Sep 27, 2023 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Park Ave. Violence

Sep 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Derby News: Fall From A Truck

Sep 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick