Norwalk Stabbing Arrest

On September 17, 2023 at approximately 2:02 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call

stating that a male was stabbed in front of 23 Ely Avenue.

Multiple officers responded to the area to provide emergency medical aid and to look for the suspect.

Upon their arrival to the scene, officers were quickly able to provide medical assistance to the

victim, who was stabbed on the right side of his abdomen. As an officer tended to the victim, other

officers were able to locate the suspect, Jose Luis Pineda-Rodrigues, in close proximity. Officers

were able to locate a crime scene and Norwalk Detectives assumed the investigation.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Imparato at

203-854-3190.

Arrested: Jose Luis Pineda-Rodriguez

Charges: Assault in the First Degree

Bond: $100,000

Court Date: 10/03/2023

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)