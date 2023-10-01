NORWALK NEWS: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 7:21 PM, Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a man had been shot in the parking lot at 36 Fairfield Avenue. Patrol Officers quickly arrived on scene and found an adult male on the sidewalk in front of 36 Fairfield Avenue, and began providing medical aid for his gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was quickly transported to Norwalk Hospital by EMS.

Officers searched the area for the suspect with the assistance of a Police K9 handler. A canvass by Officers and Detectives resulted in the recovery of two shell casings near the location of the shooting. Detectives are actively investigating and reviewing video of the incident. The victim is reported to be in stable condition after surgery.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or by email at: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.