Norwalk Police Phone Issues

Norwalk Police said in a statement that they are experiencing a service interruption with our routine phone lines, and have been working with Frontier Communications to resolve the issue. The 911 EMERGENCY line is unaffected and continues available for emergencies.

We ask that for non-emergency police services the public please email us at: PoliceHQUnit@norwalkct.gov, or TEXT us at TIP411(847411) and in the text field write NORWALK PD followed by your message.

Please be sure to include your full contact information with phone number and the location and nature of the incident you are reporting.

Remember to still use 911 for EMERGENCIES.