Shooting Investigation Unfolds

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 7:21 PM, the Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch Center received a distressing call reporting a shooting incident in the vicinity of 36 Fairfield Avenue. Swiftly responding to the scene, patrol officers discovered an adult male lying on the sidewalk in front of 36 Fairfield Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Without hesitation, they commenced immediate medical assistance before the victim was promptly transported to Norwalk Hospital by EMS.

The area was meticulously combed by officers, and a police K9 handler provided invaluable support in the search for the suspect. This intensive effort led to the discovery of two shell casings near the location of the shooting. As the investigation intensifies, detectives are diligently examining video footage of the incident. Encouragingly, the victim, following surgery, is reported to be in stable condition.

Please note that this remains an active investigation, and individuals with any pertinent information are urged to reach out to Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or via email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov. Additional reporting methods are detailed below for your convenience:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous internet tips can be submitted through the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.

To share anonymous text tips, simply enter “NORWALKPD” in the text field, followed by your message, and send it to TIP411 (847411).