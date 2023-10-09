Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Stabbing Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 9, 2023

#Norwalk CT–On October 6, 2023 at 10:07 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 hang-up from a caller who provided an address of Lowe Street, prior to hanging up the phone.
Patrol division officers responded to the location and were quickly able to provide emergency
medical assistance to the victim, who was stabbed on the left forearm, sternum, and left leg.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s left arm and applied pressure on the wounds to the
victim’s sternum and leg to control the bleeding.
The victim was then transported to Norwalk Hospital by EMS for treatment to his injuries while
officers looked for the suspect, Norman Allen.
Allen was eventually located in the area by patrol officers and was taken into custody without
incident.
Arrested: Norman Allen, 22 of Lowe Street Norwalk, CT
Charges: Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
Bond: $500,000
Court Date: 10/10/2023

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

