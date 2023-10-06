CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS CAN NOW SIGN UP FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNT CARD

Connecticut residents can now enroll in a new program that offers a discount card for savings on prescription medication, announced by Governor Ned Lamont and Comptroller Sean Scanlon. This initiative, facilitated through ArrayRx, includes several states aiming to provide accessible pharmacy solutions through bulk purchasing. The card offers up to 80% savings on generic drugs and 20% savings on name-brand prescriptions. Connecticut residents can obtain the card for free online, with no age or income restrictions. The partnership was authorized by Governor Lamont’s health care affordability bill, and it’s administered by the Office of the State Comptroller.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of prescription drugs for Connecticut residents as healthcare costs continue to rise. The ArrayRx card can be used regardless of health insurance status, offering savings on various medications. The program’s website allows users to search for prescription costs at local pharmacies before signing up, with potential savings shown for specific drugs. It’s a significant step in addressing the rising costs of healthcare for Connecticut residents, emphasizing accessibility and affordability in prescription medication.

For further information on how the ArrayRx discount card operates, including frequently asked questions and a drug price lookup tool, please visit arrayrxcard.com.