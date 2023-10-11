Fairfield News: Pedestrian Fatally Struck

#Fairfield CT– On Wednesday October 11th, 2023 at approximately 07:13am hours, The Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a garbage truck (United Carting) in the area of Campfield Drive at Bloomfield Drive in Fairfield.

Emergency personnel located the 28-year-old victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Medical Examiners personnel took the victim from the scene. OSHA also arrived on scene to investigate. The operator of the garbage truck has not been charged at this time and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

All of the notifications to the victim’s family have not been completed at this time. The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident.