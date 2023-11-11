Arrest Made in Fatal 2023 Bridgeport Car Crash Case

On November 6, 2023, Nathan Antonio Roman turned himself in regarding a fatal motor vehicle accident from January 17, 2023. He was identified and taken into custody, facing charges of Evading Responsibility causing Death, Improper Service Braking System, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle. A $20,000.00 bond was set. This arrest resulted from an investigation led by Officer Quiles and the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division.

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:44 AM, a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry at the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The pedestrian, 52-year-old Rafael Davila from Bridgeport, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital but did not survive his injuries. The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team conducted an investigation, and the vehicle involved was impounded.

If you have any information regarding this fatal crash, please contact Officer E. Quiles at 475-422-6141 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.