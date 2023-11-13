Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Manslaughter Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 13, 2023

On October 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an
evading motor vehicle accident at the intersection of East Rocks Road and Bayne Street.
Norwalk Police Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Arriving officers found a
single motorcycle that was struck by the evading vehicle. The operator and passenger of the
motorcycle were transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries. The passenger, 59-
year-old Dawn Kravarik of Norwalk was pronounced deceased at Norwalk Hospital.
The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and worked alongside Officers
of the Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit who interviewed victims and witnesses,
collected evidence, and executed search warrants to identify the operator of the evading vehicle.
As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the operator of the evading
vehicle, James O’Byrne. O’Byrne was arrested at the Norwalk Police Department on November
12, 2023.


Arrested: James O’Byrne, 36 of Crowne Pond Lane Wilton, CT
Charges: Manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, reckless driving,
evading responsibility, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure motor
vehicle and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle
Bond: $1,000,000.00 Court: November 27, 2023

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

