Manslaughter Arrest

On October 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an

evading motor vehicle accident at the intersection of East Rocks Road and Bayne Street.

Norwalk Police Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Arriving officers found a

single motorcycle that was struck by the evading vehicle. The operator and passenger of the

motorcycle were transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries. The passenger, 59-

year-old Dawn Kravarik of Norwalk was pronounced deceased at Norwalk Hospital.

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and worked alongside Officers

of the Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit who interviewed victims and witnesses,

collected evidence, and executed search warrants to identify the operator of the evading vehicle.

As a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the operator of the evading

vehicle, James O’Byrne. O’Byrne was arrested at the Norwalk Police Department on November

12, 2023.



Arrested: James O’Byrne, 36 of Crowne Pond Lane Wilton, CT

Charges: Manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, reckless driving,

evading responsibility, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure motor

vehicle and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle

Bond: $1,000,000.00 Court: November 27, 2023