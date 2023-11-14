Norwalk News: Firearms Arrest

On November 10, 2023, the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau took William Hinton into custody. They had a warrant, that accused him of carrying a pistol without permission. This incident goes back to April 23, 2023, at 5:34 PM when Norwalk Police Officers went to 79 Cedar Street due to a disturbance. While looking into the situation, the officers arrested William Hinton after a short chase on foot. They charged him with interfering with an officer. Patrol officers searched the area where the foot chase happened and discovered a thrown-away 9mm Glock handgun. Detectives came to the scene to carefully handle and retrieve the handgun.

Throughout a thorough investigation, detectives talked to witnesses, used video proof, and got permission to search and take things, which led them to connect the handgun to Hinton.

The person arrested is William Hinton, who is 20 years old and lives at 30 Day Street, Apartment 207, Norwalk, CT. He faces the charge of carrying a pistol without permission. To be released before the court date, he needs to pay $75,000. His court appearance is scheduled for November 24, 2023.