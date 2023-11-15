Norwalk News: Stolen Vehicles

Since January 1, 2023, there have been eighty-seven motor vehicles stolen from different residents within the City of Norwalk. Of those eighty-seven, fifty-five vehicles had the keys left in the car. Norwalk Police Officers continue to work diligently to arrest suspects in these cases and locate the vehicles.



We implore the Norwalk community to ALWAYS lock all car doors and remove all valuables from within. NEVER leave keys or fobs anywhere in the vehicle, no matter how well you think they are hidden, or even if you believe the vehicle is blocked in.