Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing Incident

Dec 4, 2023


At 4:24 PM on December 1, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of an individual sustaining a leg injury at 385 Connecticut Avenue’s parking lot. Patrol division officers promptly arrived to support Norwalk Emergency Service personnel in providing medical assistance to the victim. A preliminary investigation by patrol officers uncovered that the victim, a domestic violence survivor, had been stabbed in the left thigh while seated in a vehicle with the suspect.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital via ambulance for treatment, while officers initiated a search for the suspect. Subsequently, Norwalk Police Detectives took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Yessica Paola Jimenez.

For anyone experiencing domestic violence or for those aware of someone in such a situation, please contact the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline at 203-588-9097, available 24/7, or call 911.

Arrested: Yessica Paola Jimenez, 49, residing at Nichols Street, Seymour, CT Charges: Assault in the First Degree Bond: $500,000

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

