Norwalk News: Burglary Suspects

The Detective Bureau is looking to identify the pictured individuals in connection
to burglaries of several motor vehicles in Norwalk on November 8, 2023. The two
suspects burglarized several vehicles parked on Muller Avenue and utilized the
identifications of the owners of the vehicles to cash over $30,000.00 in fraudulent
checks. The suspects were seen operating a white Subaru Ascent.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Luis Serrano by
telephone at 203-854-3186, or by email at lserrano@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous
tips may be shared using one of the three ways listed below.
The Detective Bureau is looking to identify the pictured individuals in connection