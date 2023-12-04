Norwalk News: Burglary Suspects

The Detective Bureau is looking to identify the pictured individuals in connection

to burglaries of several motor vehicles in Norwalk on November 8, 2023. The two

suspects burglarized several vehicles parked on Muller Avenue and utilized the

identifications of the owners of the vehicles to cash over $30,000.00 in fraudulent

checks. The suspects were seen operating a white Subaru Ascent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Luis Serrano by

telephone at 203-854-3186, or by email at lserrano@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous

tips may be shared using one of the three ways listed below.

