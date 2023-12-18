Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk Sexual Offender Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 18, 2023


On December 14, 2023, Maurice Thomas-Riley, a 28-year-old resident of 18 Prospect Street Apartment C11, was arrested by warrant. He faces eleven charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The arrest followed an investigation initiated by the Connecticut State Police Sex Offender Registry Unit, which informed the Norwalk Police Department of eleven separate violations occurring over a 2.5-year period. Thomas-Riley’s court appearance is scheduled for December 29, 2023, with a set bond of $75,000.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Burglary Suspects

Dec 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing Incident

Dec 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stolen Vehicles

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Dec 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Sexual Offender Arrest

Dec 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Dec 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library Offers Yarn SwapCrafters Invited to Exchange on January 27

Dec 17, 2023 Alex