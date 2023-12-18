Norwalk Sexual Offender Arrest

On December 14, 2023, Maurice Thomas-Riley, a 28-year-old resident of 18 Prospect Street Apartment C11, was arrested by warrant. He faces eleven charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The arrest followed an investigation initiated by the Connecticut State Police Sex Offender Registry Unit, which informed the Norwalk Police Department of eleven separate violations occurring over a 2.5-year period. Thomas-Riley’s court appearance is scheduled for December 29, 2023, with a set bond of $75,000.