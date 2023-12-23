Norwalk News: Evading Accident Arrest

At 5:00 AM on November 7, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of a motor vehicle accident involving an individual evading responsibility at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street. Norwalk Police Officers promptly responded, locating a person who had been struck by the fleeing vehicle. The injured individual was urgently transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Taking charge of the investigation, the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau collaborated closely with the Crime Scene Unit and Crash Reconstruction Investigators. Through a comprehensive effort that included interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and collecting evidence from the scene, the investigators successfully identified and located the evading vehicle. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for the driver, Anouce Souffrant.

On December 22, 2023, Souffrant was apprehended at the Norwalk Police Department. The arrested individual, identified as Anouce Souffrant, 44, residing at 85 Lexington Avenue Apartment 2 in Norwalk, faces charges of Evading Responsibility Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. The set bond is $100,000, and the court date is scheduled for January 5, 2024.