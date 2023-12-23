Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Evading Accident Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 23, 2023

At 5:00 AM on November 7, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of a motor vehicle accident involving an individual evading responsibility at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street. Norwalk Police Officers promptly responded, locating a person who had been struck by the fleeing vehicle. The injured individual was urgently transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Taking charge of the investigation, the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau collaborated closely with the Crime Scene Unit and Crash Reconstruction Investigators. Through a comprehensive effort that included interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and collecting evidence from the scene, the investigators successfully identified and located the evading vehicle. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for the driver, Anouce Souffrant.

On December 22, 2023, Souffrant was apprehended at the Norwalk Police Department. The arrested individual, identified as Anouce Souffrant, 44, residing at 85 Lexington Avenue Apartment 2 in Norwalk, faces charges of Evading Responsibility Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. The set bond is $100,000, and the court date is scheduled for January 5, 2024.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Sexual Offender Arrest

Dec 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Burglary Suspects

Dec 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing Incident

Dec 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Evading Accident Arrest

Dec 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Dec 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

I-95 Crash

Dec 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Dec 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick