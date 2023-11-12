Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Evading Motor Vehicle Accident – Witnesses Sought

ByAlex

Nov 11, 2023

The Norwalk Police Department’s Detective Bureau is seeking the community’s assistance in an ongoing investigation. In the early hours of November 7, 2023, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of an evading motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street. Responding swiftly to the scene, Norwalk Police Officers discovered an individual who had been struck by the fleeing vehicle. The injured individual was promptly transported to Norwalk Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are now urging anyone who witnessed the accident or possesses relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation. Detective Daniel Fitzmaurice is leading the inquiry and can be reached at 203-854-3180 or via email at dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.gov. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through multiple channels, including the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or via text by typing “NORWALKPD” followed by the message and sending it to TIP411 (847411). Your help in this matter is greatly appreciated as law enforcement works to resolve the incident.

