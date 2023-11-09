Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Robbery Suspects

Nov 9, 2023

The Detective Bureau is looking to identify the pictured individuals in connection to an attempted Robbery in Norwalk on 8/3/23. The victim was selling an item online and the suspect attempted to physically take it after offering fake currency. The suspect then indicated he had a weapon before fleeing the scene. A similar incident occurred in Danielson, CT on 10/25/23 involving the same two suspects. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Taylor at (203)-854-3183 or email

Ltaylor@norwalkct.gov.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

