Multi-State Larceny Suspect Arrested in Norwalk for High-Value Fraudulent Car Purchase and Identity Theft



On October 26, 2023, Norwalk Police Detectives visited the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, NY, to execute an extraditable warrant for Corey Poole. This arrest stemmed from a 2021 investigation into the fraudulent purchase of a Jeep Grand Cherokee worth over $50,000 using fake identification at a local car dealership. Following an extensive inquiry, detectives identified Poole as the primary suspect, uncovering his involvement in similar crimes across various jurisdictions in Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania. Poole, a 22-year-old resident of 5 Seaman Ave Hempstead NY, was taken into custody and transported back to Norwalk Police Headquarters, where charges of Larceny in the First Degree, Identity Theft in the First Degree, and Forgery in the Third Degree were filed against him. His bond was set at $250,000, and his court appearance is scheduled for November 9, 2023. Citizens with information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or submit anonymous tips via the Norwalk Police website (www.norwalkpd.com) or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

