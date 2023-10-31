Deceased Individual Located in the Long Island Sound

On October 29th at approximately 3:25PM Norwalk Police were notified of a deceased male floating in the Long Island Sound. Norwalk Police Marine Unit located and recovered the deceased individual. The Detective Bureau and The Office of the State Medical Examiner are currently investigating and trying to determine the identity. Please contact Detective Taranto (203) 854-3102 if anyone has any additional information. This is still under investigation.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com