Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

On October 21, 2023, at 4:46 PM, multiple calls flooded Norwalk Combined Dispatch, urgently requesting assistance at the intersection of Grist Mill Road and the Route 7 connector due to a reported single motor vehicle accident. Tragically, this incident claimed the life of the vehicle’s sole occupant and operator.

Swiftly responding to the distress calls, the Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department, and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service were dispatched to the accident site. Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered the vehicle situated in an embankment area off the roadway. Their immediate efforts were directed toward safely extricating the operator from the wreckage. Regrettably, the operator, identified as Joshua Chapman, 37, from Naugatuck, did not survive the accident, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service personnel.

As authorities diligently investigate this tragic accident, they encourage anyone who possesses information relevant to the incident to come forward. Officer Taylor Equi can be reached for this purpose either by phone at 203-854-3051 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov. Furthermore, individuals can also contribute information anonymously through various channels, such as the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or via text messages by entering “NORWALKPD” in the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).