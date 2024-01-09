Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Multiple Charges

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 8, 2024

A narcotics investigation unfolded on January 7, 2024, at 12:20 AM, when officers responded to reports of a suspicious male in the vicinity of Mercury Drive and Elgin Drive, observed peering into parked cars. The officers located Tyler Griffin, 26, on Elgin Road. Upon investigation, Griffin was found to have two active arrest warrants for probation violation and was also in possession of narcotics with intent to sell, drug paraphernalia, and two controlled substances. Griffin was subsequently apprehended and is facing charges, with a bond set at $5,000, and a court appearance scheduled for February 5, 2024.

By Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

