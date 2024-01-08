Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Criminal Mischief

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 8, 2024

A criminal mischief incident occurred on January 5, 2024, at approximately 1:28 PM, prompting a police response to Eisenhower Park. Officers discovered an unoccupied Chevy Silverado stuck in the riverbed within the park premises. Tire tracks leading to the vehicle were evident in both the grassy area at the lower lot of Eisenhower Park and the adjacent wooded area, indicating prior off-road activity.

Following an assessment by Milford Public Works, the estimated damage to city property was determined to be $10,000. Subsequent investigation identified Joel Carta, a 21-year-old white male residing on Kaye Road, West Haven, as the driver of the vehicle. Carta was taken into custody by Officer Kreitman and is facing charges of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, No Insurance, Misuse of a Marker Plate, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

Joel Carta’s bond has been set at $1,000, and his court appearance is scheduled for February 2, 2024.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

