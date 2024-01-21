Milford News: Robbery Arrest

On January 16, 2024, at approximately 6:40pm, officers responded to a Wilson Street residence for a report of a robbery with a firearm. The victim stated that they were robbed at gunpoint inside the residence by two males,

who were known to the victim. The suspects fled the residence in a white vehicle. A short time later, a responding officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and it was stopped on Schoolhouse Road.

Two juveniles in the vehicle were later identified as the suspects in the robbery. Narcotics were found in the vehicle.

During the investigation, it was learned that the firearm used in the robbery was dropped off at another Milford residence after the robbery. The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau began to enhance the

investigation and detectives drafted a search warrant for the suspected residence. Early this morning, a search warrant was executed, and a stolen .38 caliber loaded pistol was recovered. The firearm was found to be stolen

during a burglary in Vernon, Connecticut.

Both juveniles were charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree. Their names are being withheld because of their age.

This investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.

