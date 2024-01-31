Shooting at Gas Station leads to arrest

On 01/28/2024 at approximately 10:15 PM, the Shelton Police were dispatched to 819 River Rd. Cumberland Farms Gas Station, on a report that shots were fired. Responding officers discovered a broken window and recovered a spent shell casing in the parking lot of the gas station. No one was reported to be injured in the incident. Shelton Detectives conducted a follow up investigation and identified Joshua Vazquez, Age 18, of Shelton as a suspect. Detectives obtained search warrants for Vazquez’s vehicle and residence. Detectives with the assistance of CT State Police Gangs and Narcotics Task force later located Vazquez in Ansonia, where a firearm and clothing matching the description worn in surveillance footage at the gas station was recovered. Vazquez was placed under arrest, processed, and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, Threatening 1st degree, breach of peace, and illegal possession of high capacity magazine. Vazquez was placed on a $300,000.00 bond. Vazquez will appear in Derby Superior Court on 01/30/2024 if he is unable to post bond. ***The charges in the press release are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.***

