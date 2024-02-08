Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Two Assault Man in Burglary Incident

ByAlex

Feb 8, 2024

On February 6, 2024 at about 2:45 A.M. the Ansonia Police Department investigated an aggravated assault on Woodlawn Avenue. The victim, a 65 year old Ansonia resident, reported someone knocked on his door and when he opened the door two males forced their way into his residence. One male was armed with a handgun and asked him where his money was. The victim reported the male with the handgun then took a knife and cut him in the upper body. Both males then fled the residence. The victim provided a description of one of the suspects as a black male about 6 feet 2 inches tall around 30 to 40 years old and the other male was just described as shorter than the first male. This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

