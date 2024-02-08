Shelton Police and State of CT agencies conduct inspections of Smoke Shops.

On 02/05/2024 the Shelton Detective Bureau along with the Department of Consumer Protection, Department of Revenue Services and the Department of Mental Heath and Addiction Services conducted inspections of six Shelton smoke shops.

Prior to inspection, underage persons were sent into each shop to purchase tobacco products. In each instance the underage person was sold tobacco or a vape product and none were asked for identification. The shops inspected were Smoke City located at 719 Bridgeport Ave, Nicks Convenience located at 609 Howe Ave, Shelton Smoker located at 500 Howe Ave, 420 Smoke Shop located at 420 Howe Ave, Smoke World located at 350 Bridgeport Ave and Breeze 2 Smoke Shop located at 874 Bridgeport Ave. During the inspections, cannabis products that the store did not have the proper license to sell along with illegal cannabis products were located. These products included gummies, loose marijuana cigarettes, high THC vape and electronic cigarettes, several synthetic cannabinoids, and other THC products. There were approximately 1,900 products seized with an estimated retail value of $76,000. The store employees who sold the products at each shop were charged for sale of a vape product to an underage person on scene. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

The charges in the press release are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.