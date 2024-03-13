Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia News: Arrest made in February Arson

Mar 13, 2024

On March 12, 2024, the Ansonia Police Department arrested three juveniles for their involvement in the arson fire on February 2, 2024, at the former Ansonia Copper and Brass building on Liberty Street. The three males were ages 13, 13 and 14, their names will not be released due to their juvenile status. Each juvenile was charged with Arson First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Arson First Degree and Criminal Trespass Second Degree, they will appear in juvenile court on March 15, 2024.

The investigation into the arson was a joint effort between the Ansonia Police Department, Ansonia Fire Marshall, and Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Officer Michael Barry, Officer Joshua Rodrgiuez, and Detective Kristen Hunt of the Ansonia Police Department along with Ansonia Fire Marshall Darrick Lundeen, and Connecticut State Police Detectives Lindsey Dworin and Kyle Faucher were able to identify witnesses and the suspects, interviewing all of the identified individuals. During the interviews the juvenile suspects admitted to their involvement in the arson.

Chief Williams would like to recognize the members of the Ansonia Police Department, the Ansonia Fire Marshall and Connecticut State Police for their effort in investigating and solving this case.

